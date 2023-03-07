Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman Recaps Iowa Visit

Minnesota Receiver Sees Hawkeye Junior Day

Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman picked up an Iowa Football scholarship offer during an unofficial campus visit in late October. He returned to the school on Sunday for the Hawkeyes' junior day event.

Cummings-Coleman (6-0, 185) enjoyed a closer look at what Iowa offers during his latest stop.

"Seeing the (football) facility stood out to me the most on the visit because you can't really choose a school without knowing what you're going to be in every day," he told HN.

The Coon Rapids (MN) receiver also reports a scholarship offer from home-state Minnesota as well as Iowa State, Kansas, Central Michigan and Northern Illinois. North Dakota State and others are showing interest in him.

Cummings-Coleman spent quality time with the Hawkeye staff on Sunday. He appreciated their insight.

"My conversations with coaches were mainly talking about the school, their interest in me, what the plan is for the school and what the future would look like," he said.

Receiver continues to be a position of need as Iowa tries rebuilding an offense that finished 130 out of 131 FBS programs in total offense last Fall. Cummings-Coleman would be a nice addition to the cause.

"I think I fit in the role that the coaches want filled. I think I could thrive there," he said. "I like Iowa."

Cummings-Coleman isn't sure what other colleges he'll visit this spring, but he plans on seeing more.

In eight games during the '22 season, Cummings-Coleman caught 51 passes for 870 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added eight carries for 137 yards and a score.

You can watch Cummings-Coleman's junior highlights HERE .