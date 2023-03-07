'Something special': 'Trey Day' honors hometown hero, Super Bowl champion

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman and Super Bowl LVII champion Trey Smith was honored with a homecoming event on Friday dubbed as "Trey Day" by city officials.

As Smith walked through a crowd of supporters at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, the 23-year-old Jackson native's arrival was followed by a declaratory speech from Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, who distinguished March 3, 2023 as Trey Day.

Current University School of Jackson Head Coach Nick Stamper followed Conger's proclamation with a moving speech about Smith's dedication to his alma mater, not only to football but his perseverance in the classroom.

"Trey graduated with a 3.5 [GPA] and number one ESPN player of the year and number one recruit in the country," Stamper said. "I know a lot of kids that's number one that doesn't work that hard in the classroom."

Smith went on to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, graduating in 2020 and soon after commencing his NFL career in the 2021 Draft as a sixth-round pick for the Chiefs.

Mickey Marley, Smith's former football coach at USJ, has known Smith since the second grade, describing him as being "a better person than he is a football player." In Marley's 42 years of coaching, he said Smith has always had "something special."

"He played his greatest game in the greatest game," Marley said. "It was a joy to watch. It really was."

Smith, who graduated from USJ in 2017, was met with current USJ Bruins who showed up to support him at his homecoming ceremony.

"It's cool seeing the younger Bruins. It's dope," Smith said. "I don't take that lightly. At one point, I was a guy in the crowd like that, and like I said, my guy was Trey Teague."

Smith is the fourth Jackson native to have won the Super Bowl joining Ed “Too Tall” Jones (Cowboys), Trey Teague (Broncos), and Jabari Greer (Saints). Trey Teague was also in attendance at Friday's event — a full-circle moment for both hometown heroes.

"I got that Super Bowl ring, and when I get it, I just want the city of Jackson to know we're all champions, because this community is what helped me grow up," Smith said. "This community is what led me to his moment."