Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Florida Today

Gloria Estefan musical 'On Your Feet' comes to King Center

By By Maria Sonnenberg,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LufDk_0lAwPbWy00

Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network.

Orlando resident Miguel Flores knew the rhythm was definitely going to get him after he made the cut to be part of the ensemble of “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.”

“Fierce!" Flores said of the auditions. “I remember looking at the dance combination for the audition and saying: 'And who’s gonna do that?'”

Now Flores does that and more, as Central Florida audiences will see when he and the rest of the American Theatre Guild’s Broadway touring cast of “On Your Feet!” visit the King Center to perform the jukebox musical March 12 and 13.

50 things to do in March:Outdoor festivals, comedy, concerts and more come to Brevard

Cult favorite on stage:'Priscilla Queen of the Desert' rolls into Titusville Playhouse

Passion and heart:Empowering musical 'The Color Purple' shines at Henegar Center

As the name describes, “On Your Feet” is the story of the Estefans’ rise to global stardom with Miami Sound Machine, a journey that earned them 26 Grammy Awards. With songs like “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get on Your Feet,” “Don’t Want to Lose You Now,” “1-2-3,” and “Coming Out of the Dark” as part of the score, “On Your Feet!” is easy to love, even without the engaging back story of two very likable and creative artists. By the way, Gloria will be inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame this June, the first Latino woman to receive the honor.

The couple were very involved in the birth of the musical, which made its Broadway debut in 2015.

“They developed the production for its Broadway premiere,” said Seth Greenleaf, the Tony Award-winning producer responsible for bringing the show to the stage.

“It’s their story and very personal to them, so they worked very closely with playwright Alexander Dinelaris on the book and arrangements. It’s very accurate. The story is condensed as we’re telling two entire lives in just a couple of hours, but it’s made entirely of peak moments from their lives and careers. In fact, the Estefans were just at the show in Naples, Florida, last week and were speaking with the cast and giving them small details and insights. It very much represents their personal experiences.”

Greenleaf adds that with 11 countries represented, the cast of “On Your Feet!” may well be the most internationally diverse company in the history of national tours.

Flores, for example, is from Puerto Rico, and brings with him an impressive resume.

“That’s where my interest in the arts started,” he said.

“When I was 18, I moved to Orlando and started working at Disney World, where I performed in parades and shows around the parks. I also performed on Royal Caribbean Cruise lines. I moved to NYC where I attended AMDA and had the opportunity to perform in many plays and musicals and acquired many skills that have made me a better artist. After NYC, I had the opportunity to move to Los Angeles which is another great city for our industry, and where I got a different point of view of how things can be on the other side of the country. And after all of that, I went back home to my beautiful Orlando.”

Luis Salgado, who performed in the original 2015 Broadway production and was the assistant Latin choreographer of “In the Heights” on Broadway, directed and choreographed the current production. Last year, he directed and choreographed the world premiere of “On Your Feet!” in Spanish at GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington DC.

“This story exemplifies the American Dream through the eyes and work ethic of Cuban immigrants,” Salgado said.

“The Estefans have given us permission to dare to dream bigger. They allowed their truth to resonate through their music, penetrating all of us, whether you’re Latino or not. This joy is a gift we want to give to our audiences.”

If you go

'On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan'

Where: The King Center for the Performing Arts, 3865 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne

When: 7:30 p.m., Sunday and Monday, March 12 and 13

Tickets: $49 to $79

Info: 321-242-2219

On the web: kingcenter.com

Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
9 things happening in Central Florida this weekend
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Calendar: Attend the sixth annual Strawberry Festival in Palm Coast
Palm Coast, FL2 days ago
First Meeting of Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board Includes Suggestion of Dissolving Lake Buena Vista, Chairman Says There Will Be ‘Broader Representation’
Lake Buena Vista, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls to Debut in Orlando
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Locally Owned Ice Cream to Open in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach, FL1 day ago
6 Surprising Benefits of Installing Orlando Artificial Turf in Your Yard
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Brightline to Orlando: 130-mph speed tests, opening date, ticket prices and safety updates
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Third-generation realtor ‘wildly bullish’ on island market
Vero Beach, FL2 days ago
MCKEE BOTANICAL GARDEN PARTICIPATES IN THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF STATE’S MARCH OF MUSEUMS
Vero Beach, FL2 days ago
Super nice day in Central Florida. Big changes days away
Orlando, FL2 days ago
WATCH: Orlando officer taking down suspect was so impressive even he complimented her
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Adopt-A-Pet: Wilma is looking for a forever home
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Welcomes Orthopaedic Surgeon Peter J. Brooks, MD
Vero Beach, FL3 days ago
What is 'The Compound' in Brevard County and why is it known as a crime hub?
Palm Bay, FL18 hours ago
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 to low-Earth orbit from Florida
Cape Canaveral, FL2 days ago
3 rocket launches to liftoff from Florida's Space Coast this week
Cape Canaveral, FL3 days ago
New downtown Debary will bring new apartments, retail shops for community
Debary, FL3 days ago
Florida Is Home To 4 Of The Top 10 College Towns In The Country
Miami, FL4 days ago
WATCH: SpaceX launches OneWeb communication satellites from Florida
Cape Canaveral, FL2 days ago
Teens accused of dashing and dining from local New Smyrna Beach restaurant, police say
New Smyrna Beach, FL11 hours ago
South Old Kings Road closure to begin March 13
Ormond Beach, FL1 day ago
Sheriff: Missing woman found murdered at ‘The Compound’ in Palm Bay
Palm Bay, FL1 day ago
Student found with loaded gun at Vero Beach High School
Vero Beach, FL1 day ago
Change to Daylight Saving Time changes watering restrictions
Melbourne, FL3 days ago
Deputies: Man punches teen, breaking his jaw requiring surgery
Fellsmere, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy