Saints sign former Seahawks safety, Chiefs Super Bowl champion Ugo Amadi

Ugo Amadi just became one of the rare players to win a Super Bowl and join a new team just three weeks later. The veteran safety was on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad when they took down the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, but the Chiefs chose to not retain him on a reserve/future deal, making him a free agent. Now the NFL transactions wire reports that he has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

So, hey: good for him. Amadi started his career with the Seattle Seahawks as fourth-round pick out of Oregon back in 2019, and he stayed in the Pacific Northwest for three years until Seattle traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles — who promptly traded him to the Tennessee Titans, where he was let go midseason. The Chiefs picked him up and the rest is history.

What’s important is that he’s now a Saint. Amadi has played a lot of snaps on special teams through his various stops in the NFL and his best chance at winning a roster spot in New Orleans is by carving out a role in the kicking game. He also started most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons for Seattle in the slot, and that gives him an opportunity as the Saints continue to look for the C.J. Gardner-Johnson replacement they lacked last year.

The list of Saints safeties now under contract for 2023 includes Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye, Smoke Monday, and Amadi. Backups P.J. Williams, Justin Evans, and Daniel Sorensen are all unrestricted free agents.