Open in App
Panama City, FL
See more from this location?
WMBB

Bay District teacher opens Glenwood community garden

By Alex Schley,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmQFv_0lAwNFNe00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida Power and Light (FPL) is partnering with the Panama City-based nonprofit ‘Grand Rising’.

The partnership is part of FPL’s annual ‘Power to Care’ event.

“We organize events like this all over the FPL territory,” Florida Power and Light Senior External Affairs Manager Shane Bayett said. “  We selected this site in Panama City because last year we actually supported this nonprofit Grand Rising community gardens with a donation to help them get irrigation to this site.”

Over four hundred boats docked at Aaron Bessant Park this weekend

This year they chose ‘Grand Rising’ which was started by Bay High School teacher Nancy Williams.

She wanted to share her love of gardening while helping the community.

Williams chose the Glenwood community to be the site for the organization’s first project.

It will be located on Elm Avenue.

Golf therapy helping people with disabilities

“Lately we’ve been hearing a lot about the term food desert, which means basically that there aren’t any grocery stores in the area,” Grand Rising Community Garden Executive Director Nancy Williams said. “People need fresh produce and in that area, it’s pretty difficult to get.”

In addition to helping solve the accessibility problem, the organization also wants to teach others about composting, food production, and the environment.

FPL helped Williams make her dream a reality.

Louisiana parents arrested after children reportedly found tied to their beds

“This was a blank lot when they started engaging with us,” Bayett said. “And since then, you know, we’ve talked about getting water to the site. Now you see dozens of planters that we’ve built and constructed today that’ll be ready for planting this spring.”

Once complete, members of the community will be able to ‘adopt’ a box, and plant a private garden.

“There are people in this community that can take advantage of this community garden, can come out and plant their own fruits and vegetables and garden for their own food source,” Bayett said.

Williams said anyone with an interest in gardening can adopt a box.

To adopt a box email Grand Rising at info@grandrisingpc.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Digging up Panama City’s past
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Bay County businesses sponsor schools in new chamber initiative
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Recovery Home Dedication for Jackson County Marianna Employee
Marianna, FL2 days ago
Marianna helps longtime employee into new home post-Hurricane Michael
Marianna, FL2 days ago
Great bills of fire: ATM burns in downtown Panama City
Panama City, FL2 days ago
City of Niceville proposes new aquatic center
Niceville, FL2 days ago
Panama City Beach proposing two charter amendments on April ballot
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Rue
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Bay County mayoral and commissioner candidates go head-to-head in civic forum
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Bay District Schools offering thousands in sign-on bonuses for bus drivers
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Emerald Coast Cruzin’ Car Show continues
Panama City, FL22 hours ago
Serious wreck on Back Beach Road
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
“Tyndall Connects” event aims to strengthen community bonds
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Former Panama City department head sentenced after embezzling more than $1 million
Panama City, FL2 days ago
George Clayton Owens Ready to Serve Fifth Consecutive Term as District 6 Trustee for West Florida Electric Cooperative
Chipley, FL2 days ago
Blast from the past in Panama City Beach this weekend
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Choctawhatchee High School launches their first-ever Beach Volleyball Team, secures win over Marianna
Fort Walton Beach, FL1 day ago
Marianna hires new city manager
Marianna, FL1 day ago
Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Panama City
Panama City, FL2 days ago
PCB beach accesses to close at night during spring break
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Sailboat sinks North of Crab Island
Destin, FL2 days ago
Rutherford rallies for home victory over Bay
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Students at Pryor Middle School take on leadership roles for the day thanks to a long-time Okaloosa educator
Fort Walton Beach, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy