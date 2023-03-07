Las Cruces girls basketball advances to Class 5A state tournament Final Four

The Las Cruces girls basketball team advanced to the Class 5A Final Four.

The No. 7 Bulldawgs upset No. 2 Farmington 62-60 in overtime in Tuesday's Class 5A quarterfinals at The Pit in Albuquerque.

"This is a dream come true for the kids, our program and me personally," said Bulldawgs coach Lori Selby, whose team reached its fifth Final Four and the first since 2018. "I've been an assistant at Cruces and we made it to the Final Four, but as a head coach, you dream of moments like this."

Las Cruces (22-8) will play No. 3 Volcano Vista in the semifinals on Thursday at 1:15 p.m., for a berth in Saturday's final.

Lila Ashida hit a contested 3-point shot with seven seconds left in regulation as the Bulldawgs traveled the length of the court to tie the game at 52-52 after regulation.

"We were going to use (Ashida) as a decoy," Selby said. "Lila was supposed to catch and flip to (point guard Emma Christiano). They overplayed her on the catch and it gave Lila a really good look at the rim.

"That was out of a timeout. I thought as soon as she caught the ball, they would foul but they didn't."

The Bulldawgs outscored Farmington 10-8 in Farmington to beat the same team they lost to in the quarterfinals last season.

Ashida had 28 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldawgs into the Final Four. Emma Christiano scored 14 points with seven assists.

No. 3 Volcano Vista 44, No. 6 Centennial 36

The Centennial girls rallied in the second half, but it wasn't enough to advance in the Class 5A girls state basketball tournament.

The No. 6 Hawks lost 44-36 to No. 3 Volcano Vista in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at The Pit in Albuquerque.

Volcano Vista advanced to the semifinals and Centennial's season ended at 21-9.

"We could have quit at any time and I'm just overall proud," Hawks coach Matt Abney said. "Anytime you win 20 games in a season, you had a really good season."

Volcano Vista led 26-10 at halftime, scoring 19 points off of 15 Centennial turnovers.

Trailing 30-18 entering the fourth quarter, Centennial made it a six point game with 3-pointers from Joslyn Montez and Aspen Salazar early in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks shot 37 percent for the game, hitting 5 of 19 from 3-point range and only committed three turnovers in the second half.

Salazar finished with 16 points and three assists to lead the Hawks.

"We had a bad first half and I think the environment shook us," Abney said. "(Hawks forward Audi Torrez) had a knee injury in the first play and we never recovered in the first half. It just took way too long to settle in. (Volcano Vista) have won it and they play on that floor every year."

