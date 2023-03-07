How Rutherford County retirees stopped officials from taking away insurance benefits | Opinion

Twice since I retired in 2003, republican leadership in the county has tried to cut these health insurance benefits. Both times we retired teachers were able to beat them back.

Steve Cates

Guest Columnist

Steve Cates is a former teacher, residing in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

I want to be sure that Rutherford County residents know just how our county retirees are being treated relative to their insurance. Most of our retirees are teachers, including me.

Our Rutherford County teacher insurance benefits have been excellent since we negotiated for them in the years when we were allowed to do that During those years, the county negotiating team agreed to these enhanced insurance benefits in lieu of increases in salaries. While salaries remained fairly low, we were thrilled to have the insurance that came to us as a result of those negotiations.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Twice since I retired in 2003, republican leadership in the county has tried to cut these health insurance benefits. Both times we retired teachers were able to beat them back. This past year, thinking, I suppose, that so many of us old "fighters" were either dead or incapacitated, they came at us again. This time they were successful. We were of course concerned about the intentions behind such a change but were told, by the county insurance office, that if we wanted "what we had" to "do nothing." Well, "nothing" is what most of us did and now we are in a mess.

I do blame myself for trusting what they said. Intrinsically and through experience, I knew better! Some retired teachers were too clever for them and set out at once to find new insurance, not as good as what we had, but better than we got.

Beginning on Jan. 1, we began to see the results of the "Cigna Medicare Advantage Plan" which we had been given. My own home health service was terminated. A friend's eye specialist was canceled. One whole group of local pharmacies was not allowed. One friend's major prescription was not covered. Others were finding their primary care physicians would not be paid ( One of them in this fix, living in a small town and unable to find a doctor in January who would take a medicare patient for his appointment that month, died the first week in Feb.).

Very fortunately, we learned that we had until March 31 to change to another insurance. Now, many of us have found better plans, without "Cigna" or "advantage" connected . Two terms I have learned are toxic when it comes to most medical providers. We are having to buy a drug plan, which we have never had to do, but all-in-all we are certainly coming out better than with the new county plan and hope to be starting our new plans by March 1.

In my 82 years, I have known little about health insurance. I never had to know it. My parents had great health insurance during my growing-up years and my teacher insurance was good and got even better during my 40 years in the classroom ( Thanks to the right to negotiate, mentioned already.) and continued so during the first 20 years of my retirement. But during the month of January, I completed what I might call a "Master's degree" in the subject. I will be ever thankful for those who have helped me along the way. I will also continually be resentful of how we teacher retirees have been treated by the county where most of us served so long and so diligently.

Steve Cates is a former teacher, residing in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.