El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles will not seek reelection in 2024

El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles announced on Tuesday that he will retire when his current term finishes at the end of 2024.

Wiles has been sheriff since 2009. He was elected after retiring as El Paso police chief in 2007. He will have almost 43 years working in law enforcement when he retires on Dec. 31, 2024.

"It has been an honor to have had the privilege to serve the El Paso Community both in the El Paso Police Department, as well as the El Paso County Sheriff's Office," Wiles said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

Wiles continued: "As an elected official, I think it is important to continually evaluate our organizations and ensure they are meeting the needs of the community well into the future. I am very proud of the work of all the employees of the Sheriff's Office and feel we have made great progress during the time of my administration.

"Not only have we made improvements in technology, equipment, and training, but we have reduced wasteful spending while improving our service and continually reducing the crime rate. Additionally, my staff and I are strong believers in succession planning and have been actively preparing our employees to take over key positions when vacancies occur."

Background: El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles answers questions before 2020 election

Wiles added that he was "extremely pleased" by the current status of the Sheriff's Office. He said he plans to stay in El Paso and spend more time with his family.

Wiles' announcement took place as candidates are starting to contemplate and emerge for the 2024 election. El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced earlier this year that she will not seek reelection when her term finishes at the end of 2024.

More: 'Forged in El Paso': Police Chief Greg Allen remembered for dedication to city

El Paso County Sheriff's Office has had long stretches of continuity, with only three sheriffs leading the department in nearly 40 years.

Wiles became the first newly elected sheriff in El Paso County since Leo Samaniego first won in 1984. Sheriff Jimmy Apodaca served the rest of Samaniego's term when Samaniego died in office.

"I want to thank my family, friends, coworkers, and residents of El Paso for their support over the years and for assisting me in my endeavors," Wiles wrote. "The best part of my career has been meeting and developing relationships with such great people."

El Paso County sheriff candidates emerge

Multiple candidates will often run for an elected office when an incumbent doesn't seek reelection. Candidates and potential candidates for sheriff are already emerging.

Sheriff's Cmdr. Ryan Urrutia is running for sheriff with the blessing of Wiles, who is listed as his campaign treasurer on promotional materials. Urrutia was set to formally announce his candidacy Wednesday evening.

Urrutia heads the sheriff's patrol bureau and in the past few years has increasingly represented the department at government meetings, events and news conferences.

El Paso County Constable Oscar Ugarte was publicly encouraged to run for sheriff by U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, along with state Reps. Joe Moody and Lina Ortega in a letter to the community issued Tuesday after Wiles announced he won't seek reelection.

"Constable Ugarte is an experienced community leader who has shown an admirable dedication to public safety and earned the trust of El Pasoans, which are the pillars of policing that we believe will best serve El Paso County," stated the letter.

Ugarte is constable for Precinct 1 , which covers parts of West and Central El Paso. He has not made a formal announcement whether he will run for sheriff.

The Escobar letter also thanked Wiles for "his dedicated public service to El Paso" as police chief and sheriff and helping make El Paso among the safest large cities in the nation.

In other races, Assistant County Attorney Christina Sanchez will kick off her campaign for county attorney on March 14, according to the Eastside Democrats email newsletter.

The contests will be on the ballot along with the presidential race next year. The primary election will be March 5, 2024, with the general election set for Nov. 4, 2024.

El Paso law enforcement leadership influx

Sheriff Wiles' retirement announcement is part of a wave of leadership changes at the very top of law enforcement in El Paso in recent months.

In December, El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks was appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following the resignation of District Attorney Yvonne Rosales after her short, controversial tenure.

Newsmaker of 2022: El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales suffered rapid downfall

After longtime El Paso police Chief Greg Allen died on Jan. 17, the El Paso Police Department is currently lead by Peter Pacillas, an assistant police chief who was named interim police chief. A permanent new chief has not been selected.

There also will be a new county attorney when Bernal's term comes to a finish at the end of 2024. The county attorney represents county government, including in civil rights litigation and the prosecution of juvenile crime.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles will not seek reelection in 2024