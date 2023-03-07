Open in App
Bowling Green, KY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Rihanna sends flowers to elderly ladies for ‘amazing’ Super Bowl reenactment

By Laura Morrison,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjnDU_0lAwM0Bn00

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WJW) — A group of ladies at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green received quite the surprise over the weekend when a bouquet of flowers arrived from a certain pop star.

Turns out, Rihanna did see the viral video of some of the retirement home residents reenacting a moment from her now- infamous 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Possible changes coming to Ohio’s medical marijuana program and not everyone is pleased

“The moment we’ve hoped for, Rihanna has delivered,” the retirement home said in a Facebook post, showing off white roses and a note that said “You ladies dance was amazing.”

The video, which showed a handful of elderly ladies lip-syncing to the popstar’s “Rude Boy,” has garnered millions of views since being posted.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PW8A_0lAwM0Bn00
    Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uiU4_0lAwM0Bn00
    Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qprJ_0lAwM0Bn00
    Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRzLG_0lAwM0Bn00
    Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Jd4s_0lAwM0Bn00
    Rihanna performs at halftime during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rihanna’s performance, which not only served as an announcement for her second pregnancy, also reportedly drew 102 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from viewers who felt the show was inappropriate.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

