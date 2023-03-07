Marquette's Tyler Kolek and Shaka Smart honored with Big East awards by Associated Press

The awards just keep pouring in for the sixth-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles.

MU point guard Tyler Kolek was honored as Big East player of the year, and head coach Shaka Smart was the unanimous pick for coach of the year, according to the Associated Press.

MU guard Kam Jones was named to the AP's all-Big East second team in a the vote of 11 writers and broadcasters who cover the team.

The Big East will announce its player and coach of the year on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York, but Kolek and Smart are considered the likely winners in the vote of the league's coaches. Kolek was already named to the league's all-Big East team.

Xavier's Souley Boum was named newcomer of the year. Kolek, Boum, Providence's Bryce Hopkins, Connecticut's Adama Sanogo and Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner made up the all-Big East first team.

Jones was joined on the second team by Xavier's Colby Jones, Connecticut's Jordan Hawkins, Villanova's Eric Dixon and Joel Soriano of St. John's.

MU has far exceeded expectations in its second season under Smart, becoming the first Big East team picked ninth in the preseason poll to win the outright title. The Golden Eagles also beat every team in the conference for the first time since they joined the league in the 2005-06 season.

Kolek has been the engine of one of the best offense's in the country, with his 7.9 assists per game ranking second in the country. He was also at his best down the stretch of the regular season as the Golden Eagles clinched the regular-season crown, averaging 20.3 points and 11.3 assists in the final three games.