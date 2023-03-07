Open in App
Massachusetts State
See more from this location?
WWLP

McGovern files bill to help reimburse school lunches

By Kate Wilkinson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ucziv_0lAwKtQP00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the cost of food going up, so are the costs to make school lunches.

Bill filed to make Massachusetts free school meals permanent

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that prices for hot lunches in schools across the U.S. went up 300 percent in the past year alone. In part, that’s because of pandemic aid for schools expiring but the other driver in this is rises in prices from food to delivery costs.

A report from NBC found contractors are passing on those price increases. The School Nutrition Association is in Washington advocating for more funds to help with school meals. In fact, on Monday Congressman Jim McGovern filed the Healthy Meals Help Kids Learn Bill. It would raise the federal reimbursement rate for school lunches by 45 cents for lunch.

“It is important that we provide good nutritious healthy meals and to do that it’s appropriate for the federal government to provide a little bit more for school districts and to states,” said Congressman McGovern.

McGovern said the legislation is especially important to pass now, with the rise in costs for food. In 2019, the National School Lunch Program provided $4.9 billion for lunches.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Western Massachusetts Labor Federation holds event to voice concerns to lawmakers
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
Governor Healey announced the creation of Director of Rural Affairs in Deerfield
Deerfield, MA1 day ago
Governor Maura Healey Keynote at Springfield Regional Chamber’s Outlook
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Healey visits Just Roots in Greenfield, announces new role for rural affairs
Greenfield, MA1 day ago
“Get Boosted” clinics in Springfield offering $75 gift cards
Springfield, MA1 day ago
International Women’s Day: ‘Embrace Equity’ forging women’s equality
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Pie in the Sky: Juvenile bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Connecticut
Wethersfield, CT1 day ago
These are the most-searched phobias in New York
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy