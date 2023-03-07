Open in App
Ohio State
Cleveland.com

‘Nothing-burger’: Householder, Borges attorneys assail bribery investigation in closing arguments

Jake Zuckerman, Adam Ferrise

4 days ago
CINCINNATI — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s attorney told a jury Tuesday the FBI conducted a shoddy bribery investigation regarding the passage of a...
