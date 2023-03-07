Open in App
Franklin, TN
WKRN News 2

SRO administers Narcan to Franklin High School student

By Andy Cordan,

4 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Williamson County school resource officer (SRO) is being hailed a hero after possibly saving a student’s life.

Authorities told News 2, at around 8 a.m. Monday, a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive in a car in the parking lot at the high school.

Multiple doses of NARCAN necessary as fentanyl gets stronger, Nashville clinical director warns

The SRO was notified and sources said the SRO administered two doses of Narcan to the unresponsive boy, bringing him back.

Officials with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the school nurse and EMS also quickly responded and helped render medical aid for the teen.

Because of privacy, officials with Williamson County Schools wouldn’t talk on camera, but officials did issue a statement confirming that Narcan is in all Williamson County Schools and multiple personnel are trained how to use it.

The statement reads:

“As part of our emergency planning and preparedness, Williamson County Schools has Narcan in each school. Our school nurses and our school resource officers (SROs) are trained to administer it.”

News of the potentially life saving effort was well received among residents across the street from Franklin High School who salute the deputy’s quick actions and expressed mild surprise that Narcan is inside Williamson County Schools.

“All I have to say is, ‘Thanks for saving that kid’s life,'” one resident said.

Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter

“Williamson County, the richest county in the state, and they have Narcan in the schools. I am glad they have it, but wish they didn’t need it,” another resident told News 2.

According to Williamson County Schools, all the Narcan in the schools is donated by the anti-drug coalition, which donates a double pack of Narcan to each school clinic after specific training has been completed.

