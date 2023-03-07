One dead after shooting at Northeast Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a shooting at a Northeast Memphis apartment complex Tuesday.
Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting on Rollingbrook Lane at the Greenbrook at Shelby Farms Apartments at 1:56 p.m.
The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a female has been detained.
This is an ongoing investigation. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0