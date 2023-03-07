Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

One dead after shooting at Northeast Memphis apartments

By Autumn Scott,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQang_0lAwKGRQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a shooting at a Northeast Memphis apartment complex Tuesday.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting on Rollingbrook Lane at the Greenbrook at Shelby Farms Apartments at 1:56 p.m.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a female has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
One man in critical condition after overnight shooting
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
One critical after shooting in Raleigh
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Car crash on Highland leaves two injured, police say
Memphis, TN9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two months since MSCS employee died, family seeks answers
Memphis, TN4 hours ago
Man critically injured after hit-and-run
Memphis, TN17 hours ago
Man who shot four people, killing three, at Memphis apartments identified, police say
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: French bulldogs stolen from Hickory Hill home
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
Man shot, killed at Northeast Memphis apartments identified
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD: 4 suspects wanted after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from East Memphis business
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Sheriff ID’s victim in deadly crash in SE Shelby County
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: Suspect wanted after stealing vehicle from gas station in South Memphis
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Three detained after shots fired in downtown Memphis
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Man in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Suspect identified in Fayette County Subway shooting
Oakland, TN2 days ago
Man charged after gun goes off during fight with suspected car burglar at music college
Memphis, TN2 days ago
House sprayed with bullets, 4 victims hospitalized
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Woman charged with murder after man dies in East Memphis shooting, police say
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Video: Car crashes into home with 5 kids inside
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Burglary at Southland Mall, MPD investigates
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man said he was treated like a suspect after restraining car burglar downtown
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: Woman steals phone, sells it at phone kiosk
Memphis, TN1 day ago
2 dead, 2 more injured after shooting at Memphis apartment complex, police say
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Search for killer after body found in airport area identified
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR2 days ago
Memphis Mayor condemns “revolving door” of crime
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Family and friends say final goodbyes to loved ones killed in a fire in Frayser
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Four hurt in car crash, traffic blocked
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Train hits truck trailer in Marion, Ark.
Marion, AR2 days ago
MPD issues city watch for 11-year-old boy
Memphis, TN4 days ago
4 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex in southwest Memphis
Memphis, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy