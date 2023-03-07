One dead after shooting at Northeast Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a shooting at a Northeast Memphis apartment complex Tuesday.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting on Rollingbrook Lane at the Greenbrook at Shelby Farms Apartments at 1:56 p.m.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a female has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

