westernmassnews.com

MGM Springfield prepares for this week’s mobile sports betting launch By Matt SottileSamantha O'ConnorPhotojournalist: Erik Rosario, 4 days ago

By Matt SottileSamantha O'ConnorPhotojournalist: Erik Rosario, 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The launch of mobile sports betting in Massachusetts is just three days away. Western Mass News is getting answers on what ...