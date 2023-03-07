Man charged with murder for high-speed Palm Desert crash that killed three people

A 24-year-old man has been charged for his alleged role in a high-speed crash that killed three people in Palm Desert during the holidays .

Ricardo Adrian Meza was officially charged with three counts of murder on Tuesday, the Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Tuesday afternoon, however, it was delayed until April 6.

Meza was arrested on Friday on the 67000 block of Dillon Road in an unincorporated area near Desert Hot Springs, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept.

Authorities said he is believed to have been driving at speeds over 100 MPH before crashing into a vehicle as it was turning on Fred Waring Drive and Adonis Drive on the night of Dec. 28.

Three people in another vehicle were killed as they were on their way to attend a service at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses just around the corner.

They were later identified as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza.

Meza was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash. There was no word on how long it took for him to be arrested after being released from the hospital.

Authorities said Meza had a prior arrest and conviction for a speed contest on Fred Waring Dr. approximately two miles away from the site of the Dec. 28 crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Deputy Derek Thomas of the Palm Desert Sheriff Station at 760-836-1600.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-782-7463 or 800-473-7847. You can also leave anonymous information on the Crime Tips Online Form or WeTip.

