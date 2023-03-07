Open in App
Alexandria, LA
The Town Talk

Police investigating dead boy found near road in Alexandria

By Special to the Town Talk,

4 days ago
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the report of a body being found early this morning.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Magnolia Street in reference to a deceased person being found. Upon officers' arrival, they discovered the body of an unknown white male adult, laying on the ground near the roadway. Alexandria Detectives are investigating the matter, determining the victim’s identity as well as the cause of death.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

