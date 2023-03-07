We asked parents: 'What's the best advice you ever received?' Here's what they said

New parents never have enough diapers, time or sleep. What they have in excess is unsolicited advice. It comes from strangers at the grocery store, from grandmas you pass on the street, and from every keyboard warrior on the internet.

In fact, there’s so much of it, sometimes it is easier to just dismiss it all rather than look for the nuggets that might actually help you parent.

We asked seasoned parents for the best piece of parenting advice they ever received – and, like you, they got plenty.

No two families are the same. What worked for them may not work for you, but it’s a start. It’s yours for the taking – or not. Unlike that well-meaning person that you see from aisle to aisle at the store, we won’t force you to hear us out.

I think the most important piece of advice is that your needs matter, too. No one ever gave me permission – you give yourself the permission to prioritize yourself or at least think about yourself. I think we're just expected to be these martyrs who just exist to take care of our babies.

-- Becky Vieira, author of “Enough About the Baby: A Brutally Honest Guide to Surviving the First Year of Motherhood”

The best parenting advice I’ve ever received is to simply “do what works best for your family.” Each of us has our own unique family dynamics and circumstances and comparing our own parenting style to someone else’s is generally not helpful. At the end of the day, we must do what is best for our individual children as well as the overall family unit.

-- Eliza Bostian, Greenville

The best parenting advice I have ever received is to break any “bad habits” by 22 months. This includes pacifiers, sucking thumbs, bottles, using diapers, blankets, co-sleeping, etc. Before 22 months those sweet babes don’t have an opinion about their own preferences. After 22 months, they get opinionated very quickly.

We were potty trained at 16 months and cut the pacifiers right at 23 months. My mother-in-law cut the end of the paci while we were out of town and blamed it on our dog. Ha! By the end of the weekend, she was fine with it being gone but still not happy with our sweet Golden.

I am so glad that my sister-in-law shared this (advice) because it gave me something to work for at a time (when) I didn’t necessarily know what to do to help my child grow. Hindsight is 20/20 because I didn’t consider co-sleeping as a habit in that grouping, and now the jokes on me. <<smile>>

-- Rachael Greathouse, Greenville

My first newborn and I did fairly well with the schedule the pediatrician gave us, nursing every 3 hours. But when Chris was a few weeks old, the schedule was moved to every 4 hours. He was fine during the day, but at 6 p.m. he started screaming, squirming, and pulling out his long dark hair. This mayhem went on until his next feeding, around 9 p.m. For two months we suffered with this, but I finally chose a new pediatrician. She said, “Nurse him as often as he wants to in the evenings.” He nursed every 15 minutes, but we had peace. Thank you, Dr. Hammond!

-- Gail Everett, Greenville

The best parenting advice I ever got was to give my child two choices (both of which are acceptable to me)! This helps the child feel empowered and learn to make good choices. Part two of that piece of advice is if they suggest an unacceptable option, tell them “no” in a firm but positive and cheerful voice, and if they insist, explain that it is “not negotiable.” I have never gotten an argument from a child or an adult when I tell them something is not negotiable!

And, as a bonus piece of advice, when my daughter was little and learning to eat vegetables, I would put a small serving on her plate and tell her she would get the rest of her meal when the vegetables were all eaten – it was an appetizer or gateway food and it worked like a charm. Children will eventually eat healthy food when they are hungry enough. They will not starve to death. I promise!

-- Cassie Lloyd, Moore

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: We asked parents: 'What's the best advice you ever received?' Here's what they said