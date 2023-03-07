I’m a sneaker geek — resell these 10 pairs to make a fortune

If the shoe fits, sell it.

A self-described “sneaker geek” has made a career flipping coveted footwear, swearing by 10 pairs to ensure a hefty profit margin in the resale market.

Zach Berkowitz, a shoe-investing extraordinaire, said he began his sneaker love affair when he purchased his first pair of Nike Dunk Lows in middle school, eventually racking up a closet full of kicks worth upward of $5,000 and launching his very own streetwear destination: High Fidelity.

The New Jersey native claims buying and reselling sought-after styles is a sure way to earn some cash because sneaker values continue to appreciate. A single pair could be worth hundreds or thousands if the size and colors are right.

“Sneakers are an interesting asset class because supply decreases over time as some of the shoes are worn, creating a scarcity effect that results in increasing prices as years go by after a release,” Berkowitz told Jam Press .

That is, only if you snag the right pair. He said the resale market is currently “recovering” after a so-called “bubble” in 2020 and 2021 — insisting now is the best time to swoop in and invest.

“So, if you own a pair of original Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Chicagos you could be sitting on, or standing on, a small fortune,” he said.

In fact, the sneaker resale market is estimated to reach a whopping $30 billion by 2030 .

Berkowitz isn’t toeing the market, he’s all in.

He’s even developed a “Footsie Index” that serves as a guide to estimate the resale prices of vintage styles. To make the best bang for his buck, the shoe connoisseur secures pairs for an “all-time low price,” profiting off the current “higher market value.”

“I had always been interested in all the different styles and colorways, but couldn’t afford any shoes at the time,” Berkowitz said about his childhood.

“When I got my first pair of Nike Tiffany SBs after working hard and saving up money to buy them, I wore them a few times and then put them on display in my room because I loved them so much,” he added.

Nike is his top pick for turning a profit. He credits the brand’s “long history in the sneaker industry, as the market today is highly amenable to classic/retro styles.”

“Nike has 40 years of releases it can remix and re-release,” he explained. “The brand also had first mover advantage partnering with Michael Jordan, whose sneakers continue to command the highest degree of brand loyalty.”

While new styles fly off the shelves, Berkowitz said “classics” remain a strong contender in the resale marketplace.

“Often the bigger the size, the more [the trainers] will be worth, as there is more demand and a short supply in the most common larger sizes,” he reasoned.

“So with some styles, where an eight or nine in some of these styles are around the $500 mark, the bigger ones can go for over $1,000.”

Berkowitz highlighted Air Jordans as some of the most coveted sneakers. While the Chicago, which was famously banned by the NBA for violating the league’s uniform policy, costs a pretty penny, even “less popular Air Jordans” have “doubled or more in value.”

In November 2022, Air Jordan rereleased the Chicago, retailing the shoe for $180. For the lucky few who got their hands — and feet — on a pair, they could be sold now for upward of $450, Berkowitz said.

“Even if you get in on a re-release of a classic style like the Air Jordan 1 Chicago’s at a good price, you can make a quick buck flipping the sneaker instantly or hold out for a few years for a much bigger return on your investment,” he revealed.

“The AJ1 Twist Women’s traded for around the retail price of $160 for months after its 2019 release,” he continued. “Now the sneaker trades at close to $1,000.”

His enduring love for trendy and timeless footwear inspired him to launch his own company with business partner Mark Chesler. They co-founded High Fidelity , a sneaker and shoe boutique, in 2021. The brand has since grown to two storefronts and a warehouse.

“This sneaker journey has been a lifelong passion for me,” Berkowitz said. “I am extremely grateful that I have been able to turn something I love into a successful business.”

His philosophy, he shared, is to “pick a high-growth, dynamic industry you love and establish a business.” For him, sneakers was the right fit.

“Work doesn’t feel like work, and I look forward to stepping into the warehouse every day.”

