New York Post

Disneyland ditches ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah’ from parade in latest woke nod

By Emily Crane,

4 days ago

It’s a woke world, after all.

Disney has quietly axed its beloved “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” tune from its daily park parade performances – because the catchy song is tied to the 1946 film “Song of the South.”

Amid a woke makeover at the amusement park, Disneyland visitors will no longer hear the iconic song during its popular twice-daily Magic Happens parade.

Instead, the parade’s playlist will now feature a song from the “Peter Pan” film.

“Song of the South,” which is set on a Georgia plantation, has been widely panned over the years for having racial undertones and offering a romanticized view of the South during Reconstruction.

But the song itself – complete with the upbeat lyrics “Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay. My, oh, my, what a wonderful day” – hasn’t been slammed for being racist.

Disney has axed the beloved “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” tune, which features in the 1946 film “Song of the South”, from its daily park parade performances.
TNS

Disney didn’t immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment on Tuesday about its push to remove the popular “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” tune.

The decision, first reported by the LA Times , follows the theme park’s move to retire the 33-year-old Splash Mountain ride amid criticism surrounding the “Song of the South” film on which it was based.

When the final ride was carried out at Florida’s Disney World park in January, crowds were filmed loudly singing along to the “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” tune.

The Splash Mountain ride, which still remains operational at Disneyland for now, will become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is based on the 2009 film “Princess and the Frog”, at both parks next year.

“Song of the South,” which is set on a Georgia plantation, has been widely panned over the years for having racial undertones.
Courtesy Everett Collection
The decision follows the theme park’s move to retire the 33-year-old Splash Mountain ride amid criticism surrounding the “Song of the South” film on which it was based.
MediaNews Group via Getty Images

It isn’t yet clear when Splash Mountain will carry out its last-ever ride at the Anaheim park.

The move it just the latest in a wave of reckoning at Disney.

Disney CEO Bob Iger had announced in March 2020 that “Song of the South” would be axed from the Disney+ streaming service because the “outdated cultural depictions” essentially made it inappropriate in today’s world.

Just last week, critics also accused Disney of pushing a woke agenda after the trailer for the upcoming live-action film “Peter Pan & Wendy” showed girls would be portraying the Lost Boys.

