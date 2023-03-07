Thieves steal $29,000 worth of tires from Louisiana tire store

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) Lafayette Police and Lafayette Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying the person(s) responsible for stealing more than $29,000 worth of tires from a local business.
Police said the theft occurred March 3 at the Goodyear Tire store on West Willow Street when two suspects cut a hole through the east metal fence and gained entry into the property. VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center
Once inside, police said, the pair used the same power tool to cut a hole into the exterior wall of the business and removed approximately $29,426 worth of commercial tires.
Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.
All callers will remain anonymous, police said. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0