Anderson County, SC
WSPA 7News

SLED charges former Anderson Co. deputy with ill-treatment of animals

By Jaylan Wright,

4 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a former Anderson County deputy with the ill-treatment of animals.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control deputies noticed the condition of a dog owned by the deputy and noted the dog appeared to be in need of medical attention.

SLED agents charged Patrick Cowan Henry Jr., 46, of Anderson on Monday. Agents said that Henry was employed by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.

According to the arrest warrant, the dog’s ribs, pelvic bones, and lumbar spine were all visible from a distance.

Agents said that the dog was seized and turned over to Anderson County Pets Are Worth Saving Animal Shelter for medical treatment.

The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

