Owatonna People's Press

Furnishing Hope celebrates 200 households served

By By EMILY KAHNKE,

3 days ago



Tucked away in part of an Owatonna warehouse sits dozens of mattresses, couches, armchairs, dresses and more waiting to find their forever homes with those transitioning out of homelessness and indeed of basic household furniture.

More than five years ago, Joe Stiles sat down for breakfast with his friend Tom Hyland with a grand idea of bringing furniture at no cost to those in the local community who found themselves without.

Just over three years ago, the pair co-founded Furnishing Hope, a nonprofit organization and program of the area St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“We’ve been active for about three and a half years now and we’ve now served over 200 households,” Stiles said. “We’ve had over 400 pieces of gently used furniture donated from all around Steele County and we’re still going strong.”

Operating under the umbrella of St. Vincent de Paul Society, Furnishing Hope works with residents who are referred to them by other social service agencies, nonprofit organizations or churches. While some people have contacted them seeking furniture, they are adamant they only accept referrals and will sent them to the proper agency to go through the proper channels.

On average, the organization receives roughly two donations a week and are serving at least one family or individual per week.

While most of the recipients are single individuals, the second largest group the organizations serves is families of four or more people.

“A lot of times when we meet with them their eyes just light up and they almost can’t believe they’re able to take multiple pieces of furniture to fit their needs,” Stiles said. “Sometimes they’re coming in and struggling with mental health issues like depression so they’re sometimes quiet but I know they’re grateful to have something of their own to furnish their home.”

More than a dozen nonprofits and government agencies have referred people to Furnishing Hope with the bulk coming from South Central Human Relations Center and St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“Most have been homeless and now are receiving some assistance to get into an apartment,” Hyland said.

Being a small group with a handful of consistent volunteers who help with pickups and deliveries, given the success of the organization, Stiles and Hyland agree they have no plans to date of expanding.

“We’ve talked about accepting more than just the basic furniture,” Stiles said. “We figured if we get into other things like lamps or anything electronic that’s more work and more hours for volunteers ensuring everything is in working order and we’re comfortable keeping things to beds, dressers, tables and what we accept now.”

The organization is not set up to provide random, miscellaneous furniture pieces and want to keep it basic and essential.

“We don’t charge the individuals or families for the furniture itself, we do have a $20 appointment fee, which is sometimes paid by the referring agency,” Stiles said. “We wanted to keep it affordable in case the agency doesn’t cover the cost.”

From the beginning, the co-founders have benefited greatly from the generosity of the community by receiving seed-money along with other basic supplies. Stiles said in the early days their warehouse space was donated free of charge for several months until they could find a more permanent home like where they are now.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society in Faribault also donated a box truck they no longer needed for the organization to use for pickups and deliveries in Owatonna.

“We’re both Christians,” Stiles said. “I believe this was our calling and God had a hand in everything falling into place in the beginning to get us where we are today.”

Slumberland in Owatonna has also been a supporter of the organization, having donated several mattresses, box springs and bed frames each year since the group’s inception.

“We’ve made some great partnerships along the way and we’re forever grateful for them,” Hyland said. “It’s the support that keeps us going because there will always be a need and we expect with the addition of the new apartment complexes that we may see an influx of people needing us.”

