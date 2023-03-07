Open in App
Winhall, VT
VTDigger

Hannes Overgard (Hannelore Waltraut Lukas)

By VTD Obituaries,

4 days ago
Born 10/22/1939
Bremerhaven, Germany

Died 2/23/2023
Winhall, Vermont

Details of services
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 31, at 4pm at The Chapel of the Snows, Stratton, VT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grace Cottage Hospital (Townshend, VT), the Winhall Community Art Center, or the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com .

Hannes Overgard (Hannelore Waltraut Lukas), 83, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on February 23, 2023 in Winhall, VT. Born in 1939, she survived World War II and grew up in postwar devastated Germany.

She was a strong, confident and resilient woman with a sense of adventure. At 23 she moved to the United States alone, with little understanding of the English language.

Hannes met the love of her life, Bill, in 1964 when he was in the Navy Submarine School in Groton, CT. They married a year later. A devoted wife and mother, she cheerfully and skillfully managed many family moves across the U.S, and even to Japan, before settling in Connecticut to raise her family.

Hannes found deep joy in art, especially in Japanese works. During her time in Japan she studied Sumi-e painting, a traditional ink technique that emphasizes the beauty of simplicity and nature. Upon returning to the U.S. in 1979, she studied ceramics at the Glassell School of the Arts at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX. After moving to Connecticut she continued to develop her skills at the Silvermine Arts Center (CT), the Brookfield Craft Center (CT) and the Clay Art Center (NY).

A highly-skilled ceramic artist, Hannes preferred working with porcelain, crafting beautiful objects that reflected her creativity and passion. One of her innovative techniques was to apply Sumi-e painting or carvings on wheel-thrown pieces finished with a celadon glaze. She exhibited her work across New England and New York, and her pieces are in private collections throughout the world. She was President of the Connecticut Clay Artists for many years.

At the age of 48, Hannes learned to ski and quickly embraced the sport and the lifestyle. She took great pride in working as a mountain guide (host) for almost 20 years at Stratton Mountain. Helping people get the most out of their ski days with her cheerful and caring assistance, she always shared her joy for the outdoors even on the coldest days. Although she and Bill followed their love for skiing to many places, ten years ago they chose Vermont as their full-time home.

Those who knew Hannes will remember her kind spirit, her enthusiasm for art and skiing, and her dedication to her family. She touched the lives of so many people who will miss her deeply.

Survivors include her husband Bill, their two children Ingrid (Steve Ginsberg) and Eric (Cynthia), her grandchildren Alex and Vanessa, her sister Sieglinde Teubner and brother Peter (Heidrun) Lukas who reside in Bremerhaven, Germany.

