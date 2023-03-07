Neighbors hear screams for help as car with woman inside sinks into lake, Texas cops say

A woman in her 30s was found dead inside a car that sank into a lake overnight in Austin, according to Texas police.

Calls started pouring in to the Austin Police Department at 3:37 a.m. on March 6 from residents of a neighborhood on the city’s east side saying they could hear a woman screaming for help , a department spokesperson said at a news briefing.

Officers arrived at the scene, 1502 Scenic Drive , in 15 minutes and spotted a vehicle in the water, near a boat ramp on the shore of Lake Austin, the department said.

Rescue swimmers entered the lake at 4:01 a.m., found the woman, and pulled her onto land, police said. Despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene by 4:16 a.m.

It’s not clear how the car ended up in the water, but investigators say it appears to have gone down a boat ramp while the woman was inside, police said.

Another person had been in the car with her but was unhurt and speaking with police.

Homicide detectives are investigating, the spokesperson said, adding that while there are no signs of foul play, it is still “early in the investigation.”

