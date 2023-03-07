Open in App
Lawrence, KS
KSNT News

Jalen Wilson named first-team All-American by Sporting News

By Glenn Kinley,

4 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Jalen Wilson is an All-American.

The Big 12’s leading scorer was named to the Sporting News All-America First Team on Tuesday.

Wilson, a redshirt junior, is averaging 19.7 points per game for the Big 12 regular season champion Jayhawks. That scoring mark ranks him 29th nationally.

Wilson has received, and is in the running for, several other big-time awards. The list includes Big 12 Player of the Year.

KU begins postseason play in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday.

