New 'camera' with shutter speed of 1 trillionth of a second sees through dynamic disorder of atoms By Columbia University School of EngineeringApplied Science, 4 days ago

Researchers are coming to understand that the best performing materials in sustainable energy applications, such as converting sunlight or waste heat to electricity, often use ...