myfox28columbus.com

Over 100 Ohio students take oath of enlistment at National Veterans Memorial and Museum By Stacia Naquin, 4 days ago

By Stacia Naquin, 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High school students from across Ohio made their commitment official Tuesday as future Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Guardsmen, and Guardians at ...