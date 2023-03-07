MasterBrand: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $784.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $155.4 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.28 billion.

