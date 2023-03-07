Hawkins Chamber of Commerce searching for family of fallen officer to honor him with memorial

“Please share this far and wide. Someone may know someone who knows our officer. We would love to have his family here for the dedication of the memorial in May and for the placement of the memorial in October,” the chamber of commerce said.
City officials were able to find another officer’s family, but they are attempting to get in contact with Whatley’s loved ones.
If anyone has information, they should call the Hawkins Chamber of Commerce at 903-769-4482.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0