Open in App
Hawkins, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Hawkins Chamber of Commerce searching for family of fallen officer to honor him with memorial

By Cynthia Miranda,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c20Ih_0lAw8V2W00

HAWKINS, Texas ( KETK ) – The Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday it is trying to contact a fallen officer’s family because they want to dedicate a memorial marker in his honor.

Junior League of Tyler shares about annual Touch-a-Truck event coming up in April

The memorial is going to be in the Hawkins City Park and will remember all of the city’s fallen officers. The special dedication is scheduled for this fall during National Night Out.

Hawkins officials said they are trying to find Officer Lucas E. Whatley’s family. He passed away in 1959.

Boy Scouts create new American flag retirement drop box at Marshall Fire Department

“Please share this far and wide. Someone may know someone who knows our officer. We would love to have his family here for the dedication of the memorial in May and for the placement of the memorial in October,” the chamber of commerce said.

City officials were able to find another officer’s family, but they are attempting to get in contact with Whatley’s loved ones.

If anyone has information, they should call the Hawkins Chamber of Commerce at 903-769-4482.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0lAw8V2W00

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Vehicle collides with Green Street bridge in Longview
Longview, TX1 day ago
Henderson police, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office 911 outage resolved
Henderson, TX1 day ago
Man jailed for Tyler murder after nearly 1 year on the run
Tyler, TX5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Panola County deputies hospitalized from crash while locating cow
Carthage, TX6 hours ago
Suspect in 2022 Tyler homicide arrested, charged with murder
Tyler, TX4 hours ago
One arrested for shooting at several people at East Texas car wash
Nacogdoches, TX1 day ago
33rd annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show benefits East Texas Crisis Center
Tyler, TX1 day ago
ABC Auto on fire in Longview
Longview, TX1 day ago
UT Tyler recognized as silver military friendly school
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Rusk officials searching for man who allegedly attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bill
Rusk, TX1 day ago
New trial date set for 82-year-old in fatal 2019 Athens ISD bus crash with train
Athens, TX2 days ago
1 killed in Longview apartment fire
Longview, TX2 days ago
Marshall woman found guilty of murdering boyfriend, sentenced to 18 years in prison
Marshall, TX1 day ago
Longview apartment fire leaves one dead
Longview, TX2 days ago
East Texas community helps J-Star Ministries buy new trailer after vehicle suffers damage from severe weather
Harleton, TX2 days ago
Did you know Adopt-a-Highway started in East Texas?
Tyler, TX2 days ago
‘They came out in droves:’ Community comes together to help Kilgore Hungarian restaurant damaged by storm
Kilgore, TX3 days ago
PHOTOS: The cutest pygmy goats were shown in Longview this week
Longview, TX2 hours ago
Longview man accused of guiding illegal hunts, selling poached meat
Longview, TX2 days ago
‘One family of God’: Thousands visit Tyler to fellowship at 2023 Youth Slavic Congress
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Tyler City Council to create 6 new firefighter positions, upgrade emergency center’s technology
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Events coming up in the Rose City
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway juvenile
Tyler, TX2 days ago
East Texas lawn care businesses help get your yard ready for spring
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Tips for preparing your lawnmower for the spring
Tyler, TX1 day ago
POLICE: Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Marshall
Marshall, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy