Hawkins Chamber of Commerce searching for family of fallen officer to honor him with memorial

HAWKINS, Texas ( KETK ) – The Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday it is trying to contact a fallen officer’s family because they want to dedicate a memorial marker in his honor.

The memorial is going to be in the Hawkins City Park and will remember all of the city’s fallen officers. The special dedication is scheduled for this fall during National Night Out.

Hawkins officials said they are trying to find Officer Lucas E. Whatley’s family. He passed away in 1959.

“Please share this far and wide. Someone may know someone who knows our officer. We would love to have his family here for the dedication of the memorial in May and for the placement of the memorial in October,” the chamber of commerce said.

City officials were able to find another officer’s family, but they are attempting to get in contact with Whatley’s loved ones.

If anyone has information, they should call the Hawkins Chamber of Commerce at 903-769-4482.

