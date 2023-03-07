Local restaurant’s event raises $50K to go to victims of Turkey earthquake

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last Monday, Cafe 422 held a benefit event to help the victims of the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey that happened last month.
About a thousand customers stopped by the the Generous Hearts for Turkey event, while other donations were collected. As of Tuesday, the event raised $50,000. Report: Man trashed local restaurant, hit woman with food
The donations will go to the Foundation of Anatolian People and Peace Platform.
Co-owner Serdar Dede thanked the community and those who came out to show their support.
"I know it's going to take a tremendous amount of time and money to rebuild from the devastation out there, but every little bit helps," Dede said. "My brother [Erdal Dede], the restaurant staff, our family and I cannot express enough how much this means to us."
