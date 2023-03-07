Open in App
Warren, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Local restaurant’s event raises $50K to go to victims of Turkey earthquake

By Steve Rappach,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14K3vv_0lAw54iR00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last Monday, Cafe 422 held a benefit event to help the victims of the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey that happened last month.

About a thousand customers stopped by the the Generous Hearts for Turkey event, while other donations were collected. As of Tuesday, the event raised $50,000.

Report: Man trashed local restaurant, hit woman with food

The donations will go to the Foundation of Anatolian People and Peace Platform.

Co-owner Serdar Dede thanked the community and those who came out to show their support.

“I know it’s going to take a tremendous amount of time and money to rebuild from the devastation out there, but every little bit helps,” Dede said. “My brother [Erdal Dede], the restaurant staff, our family and I cannot express enough how much this means to us.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Volunteers hand out food, supplies to E. Palestine residents
East Palestine, OH6 hours ago
Lake Club event’s proceeds to help children in Northeast Ohio
Poland, OH5 hours ago
Warren mission in need of ham, toy donations for annual community meal
Warren, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shoppers brave cold for Youngstown’s monthly flea market
Youngstown, OH11 hours ago
Community comes together to help local woman with cancer
Cortland, OH7 hours ago
Village gathers in protest of Norfolk Southern response to train derailment
Lisbon, OH5 hours ago
Local author talks Mahoning Valley history
Youngstown, OH9 hours ago
Protest planned against Norfolk Southern’s local cleanup efforts
Lisbon, OH1 day ago
Local center’s classes teach seniors techniques to ‘standing tall’
Warren, OH1 day ago
SEE IT: East Palestine resident posts photos of residue on walls, says house 'reeks' of chemical smells
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
GM grant helps fund Dave Grohl Alley dance floor
Warren, OH1 day ago
Funds will create trail connecting YSU and Wick Park
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Downtown Youngstown bar’s doors locked
Youngstown, OH6 hours ago
Pancakes are back and in-person in Boardman
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Lead paint removal program has begun: Do you qualify?
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Report: $1.5K stolen from woman in Indeed job scam
Girard, OH2 days ago
Friends, family searching for answers on missing Greenville teen
Greenville, PA2 days ago
Local chocolate shop is hiring
Sharon, PA4 days ago
Warren bridge closed for inspection
Warren, OH1 day ago
Illegal junkyard upsetting Youngstown neighborhood
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Renovation plans moving along for staple New Wilmington restaurant
New Wilmington, PA2 days ago
‘”Sorry” isn’t paying my rent’: E. Palestine frustrated with CEO, response
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
No groundwater contamination from derailment, Pa. officials say
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Tables flipped, dishes broken during My Friends Restaurant brawl
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
120 Acre farm with 2 story home and misc.
Lisbon, OH2 days ago
US Marshals: Woman wanted for Jan. 2022 Akron murder arrested in Mexico
Akron, OH1 day ago
Some real estate functions hindered due to local emergency response effort
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Local farmers meet with officials to discuss soil testing, livestock safety
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Middlefield manufacturing facility engulfed in flames; 22 departments respond
Middlefield, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy