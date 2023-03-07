Open in App
Oxford, OH
See more from this location?
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Miami University won't require ACT or SAT scores for admission through 2025

By Felicia Jordan,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7Dxx_0lAw4f3k00

Students hoping to gain admission to Miami University won't have to sit either of the standardized tests typically required for college admissions, at least until the spring of 2026, according to a press release from MU.

Miami University will be "test optional" for first-year and transfer students during that time. It's an extension of a policy implemented in the fall of 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in education and testing capabilities; during the pandemic, the University of Cincinnati also suspended testing requirements.

The policy will stick around a little longer at Miami University because since the pandemic, while applications to the school have increased 24.7%, students' average GPAs have remained strong, the university said.

"Since Miami has been test optional, about 50% of our applicants have asked us to use an ACT or SAT score in our evaluation of their application," said Bethany Perkins, Miami University director of admission, in a press release. "We continue to enroll extremely accomplished students and the academic profile of each new class continues to be among the best of all Ohio public universities."

The university will instead evaluate applicants on grades, GPA, strength of their school's curriculum, application essays, co-curricular and extracurricular activities, talent and personal background, in addition to other factors, MU said.

Applications will be evaluated to determine whether prospective students are prepared for the university's academic courses and how the applicant might contribute to their program, the university said.

"A test score has never been the only factor Miami's admission committee considers in application evaluation and it certainly isn't the most important factor," said Perkins. "There are much better predictors of college success such as the strength of a student's curriculum and achievements in high school courses."

The temporary extension of the test optional policy will allow Miami University to evaluate the outcomes and determine if, in the future, the policy should become permanent, the university said.

The University of Cincinnati implemented its test optional policy in the spring of 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the university also announced it extended the rule, which will continue for applicants into the fall of 2024, according to UC's website .

“So many of the students we are talking to in their junior year [of high school] are stressing out because they are not able to take the ACT or SAT in the time they normally would have due to COVID-19,” said Jack Miner, UC's vice provost for enrollment management, in 2020.

Xavier University adopted the policy earliest, striking the ACT and SAT requirements for applications before the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019 .

“One single item does not determine admissibility, and a test-optional policy allows students to demonstrate their abilities in other ways,” said Aaron Meis, Xavier’s vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success, in 2019.

Other colleges and universities throughout the nation have also adopted test optional policies, ditching the ACT and SAT tests as requirements for application or entry into the schools; Cornell, Harvard, New York University and many others have been operating with this policy for years.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Public Schools will launch new threat assessment team
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
A Cincinnati group's billboard message is sparking controversy
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Cincinnati CCA recommends policy changes after 2020 protests
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
True signs of spring pollenating as allergy season in Cincinnati returns
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Purcell Marian girls basketball team is a back-to-back state champion
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago
Local casting director says Cincinnati's film industry is continuing to grow
Cincinnati, OH10 hours ago
Samantha Cain awake, responsive for first time since Ohio Twp. murder-suicide
New Richmond, OH1 day ago
Nonprofit creates free libraries to help Cincinnati veterans and their families
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Plans bring Downtown convention district dreams closer to reality
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
915 Pub and Grill closing, Northside’s Tickle Pickle moving in
Fort Thomas, KY1 day ago
Middletown airport settlement hasn't resolved lawsuits; talks continue
Middletown, OH1 day ago
Experts warn of uptick in dangerous drug detected in items with fentanyl
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Northside
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
Cincinnati Music Festival's Thursday lineup to celebrate 50 years of hip hop
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
CMHA plans to renovate 10 east side buildings after receiving $2M grant
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
The Christ Hospital Health Network promotes Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Liberty Township, OH6 days ago
Princeton High School grad becomes Sesame Street's first Black female puppeteer
Sharonville, OH5 days ago
You can now collect, admire or mail Union Terminal's likeness on a USPS stamp
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Community rallying around family after College Hill fire displaces dozens
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Wade Ryan Boswell, 11-year-old from Waynesville, died unexpectedly Friday
Waynesville, OH5 days ago
Police ID woman found dead at Rumpke landfill, boyfriend charged with her murder
Georgetown, OH3 days ago
Police, BCI investigating fatal shooting in Hillsboro
Hillsboro, OH3 hours ago
Disney on Ice is back: Here's a sneak peak of this weekend's performance
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Traffic study could determine future of Covington's Fourth Street
Covington, KY2 days ago
Police: No hazard to public after explosion at St. Bernard chemical plant
Saint Bernard, OH5 days ago
Police: 2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Westwood
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Police: Infant dead after being found unresponsive in vacant Falmouth home
Falmouth, KY3 days ago
‘It was right over my daughter’s bed’: Woman home when shots were fired
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati Fire Department: $750,000 in estimated damages from Hartwell fire
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy