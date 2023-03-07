Man arrested for indecent assault, drug paraphernalia

Williamsport, Pa. —A Williamsport man violated a protection order when he groped a woman’s breast and made sexual advances towards her.

Joshua Gage Dionne was taken into custody near the 2000 block of E. Third Street on Feb. 24 at 2:17 a.m. after the accuser contacted authorities, according to Trooper Ernest Capobianco. The 24-year-old Dionne allegedly groped the woman and grabbed her waist as she tried to sleep in her bed at the Econo Lodge in Loyalsock.

Dionne tried to sleep in the room with the accuser, which was a violation of a Protection From Abuse order against him, Capobianco said. An argument ensued over the unwanted advances, causing the woman to leave prior to state police arriving at the motel.

Speaking with Capobianco over the phone, the accuser told authorities Dionne had violated a PFA order. During a search of the room, a syringe with brown residue and four other syringes were located inside a book bag authorities said belonged to Dionne, Capobianco said.

Dionne is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $12,000 monetary bail facing charges of second-degree indecent assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman for a preliminary hearing on March 13.

