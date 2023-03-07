Meghan Trainor Gave a 22-Week Bump Update — But Her Toddler Riley Adorably Stole the Show

Meghan Trainor’s baby bump is too cute in her newest bump-date on TikTok, but nothing is cuter than her toddler son Riley. Her 2-year-old son was the star of social media yesterday, and he needs his own account ASAP.

“🥹❤️#22weekspregnant in Australia 🦘🇦🇺,” the “Made You Look” singer captioned her video on TikTok . Trainor wears leggings and a Shania Twain t-shirt as she dances and shows off her growing baby bump. Her phone is propped up in front of her, and Riley can’t stop staring at himself — and we don’t blame him at all!

🥹❤️ #22weekspregnant in Australia 🦘🇦🇺

♬ original sound – Shae_bae86

Riley is a cute little peanut with red hair, big brown eyes, and teal glasses on his tiny toddler face. He’s the spitting image of his dad Daryl Sabara, and just so curious. As his mama dances, Riley pops his whole face up in the frame, giving us a gap-toothed grin and showing off his bright green tank top. Have you ever seen a cuter little boy?!

At one point, he grabs the camera and moves it right when Trainor is trying to show off her pregnant belly. She gives him this terrified mom look — but there’s no reason to worry. He’s not going to break the phone. He simply repositions it to stare at himself again, and same. He’s too cute for his own good!

“Riley: it’s me, I’m the baby actually,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Rileys like ‘Mum stop, they’re here for me.’”

“We’re all in agreement that Riley is the main character, right?” someone else said, and yes. We definitely are!

TikToker (and Trainor’s best friend) Chris Olsen also posted a new video of Riley. In this one, the toddler is trying on his mom’s tall black boots.

WAIT FOR IT 🥹 @meghantrainor @darylsabara yall made the cutest baby ever #meghantrainor #spykids #slay #heels #baby

♬ the winner takes it all – november ultra

“Meghan Trainor’s kid put heels on her heels and this is what happened…” he captioned the video. He’s wearing a blue car shirt with green shorts as he tries to walk in these impossibly high shiny boots with Sabara holding his hands up. Sabara twists him as Olsen says, “Slay,” making Riley grin from ear to ear.

At the end, his tiny little voice says, “Slay, slay, slay!” and our hearts just completely melted. How could one little guy be so stinkin’ cute?

The “Mother” singer is currently pregnant with baby no. 2, and last week she shared new ultrasound pictures and news that she’s releasing Takin’ It Back Deluxe on March 10. She’s one busy mama, and we love that Riley is taking it all in stride!

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids .

