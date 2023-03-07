2022-23 NBA MVP Ladder, Vol. 7: Nikola Jokic is creating separation but it's still a race at the top

Welcome back to another NBA MVP ladder.

This is our first since the All-Star break, and things are shaping up for a very familiar race at the top.

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid have separated themselves as the clear favorites. And while the betting odds suggest the race nearly over, I think it’s tighter than people want to believe. A month is a lot of time for things to change.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry drop off this ladder from last month’s Vol. 6 due to limited playing time (and a trade in KD’s case), which creates room for a couple newcomers. Let’s get into that and more.

Odds from BetMGM

10

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (+25000)

PPG: 32.4 | RPG: 4.6 | APG: 7.2

WS/48: .228 (5th)

Record: 31-34

Lillard plays his way onto the ladder despite a losing record thanks to insane scoring outputs like his 71-point game against the Rockets.

Previous: NR

9

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+50000)

PPG: 31.1 | RPG: 4.8 | APG: 5.7 | SPG: 1.7 | BPG: 1.1

WS/48: .229 (4th)

Record: 30-34

Gilgeous-Alexander missed some time since the last ladder, and OKC missed him. In his return Sunday, he scored 38 points to snap their skid.

Previous: 10th

8

Julius Randle, New York Knicks (+50000)

PPG: 25.4 | RPG: 10.4 | APG: 4.2

WS/48: .160 (37th)

Record: 39-27

Randle makes a well-deserved ladder debut after spearheading a nine-game winning streak for the surging Knicks.

Previous: NR

7

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers (+50000)

PPG: 27.6 | RPG: 4.1 | APG: 4.8 | SPG: 1.5

WS/48: .182 (25th)

Record: 41-26

Mitchell has four 40-point games since the last ladder and is averaging 34.7 through three games in March.

Previous: 9th

6

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

PPG: 18.9 | RPG: 12.4 | APG: 7.0

WS/48: .217 (9th)

Record: 38-26

Sabonis’ scoring numbers won’t wow you, but his fingerprints are all over Sacramento’s current 6-1 stretch and 3rd place standing in the West.

Previous: 7th

5

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (+4000)

PPG: 33.4 | RPG: 8.7 | APG: 8.1 | SPG: 1.5

WS/48: .224 (7th)

Record: 33-32

There’s been an expected adjustment period for Doncic and Kyrie Irving, as the two have combined for just two wins together. Doncic slides as a result.

Previous: 4th

4

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (+3000)

PPG: 30.3 | RPG: 8.9 | APG: 4.8 | SPG: 1.0

WS/48: .177 (28th)

Record: 45-21

Tatum’s All-Star MVP performance won’t help his case here, but it was just another display of what he’s shown all season. He has two 40-point games in his last three outings.

Previous: 5th

3

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (+650)

PPG: 33.2 | RPG: 10.2 | APG: 4.1 | SPG: 1.1 | BPG: 1.5

WS/48: .243 (3rd)

Record: 42-22

Embiid still has time to make up ground in this race, but it’s hard to do much more than what he has. He’s playing at an MVP level but still playing catchup from Philly’s slow start.

Previous: 3rd

2

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (+650)

PPG: 31.2 | RPG: 11.9 | APG: 5.5

WS/48: .202 (15th)

Record: 46-18

Milwaukee’s 16-game winning streak ended Saturday, but they might just get on another roll. Antetokounmpo has scored fewer than 30 points just once in the last seven games he’s been able to finish.

Previous: 2nd

1

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (-400)

PPG: 24.4 | RPG: 11.8 | APG: 10.0 | SPG: 1.2

WS/48: .318 (1st)

Record: 46-19

Even with how hot the Bucks have been, Denver has just as many wins this season. The Nuggets were quietly cooking too, led by the MVP front-runner who has at least a double-double in 14 straight games, with nine of those being triple-doubles.