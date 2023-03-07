2022-23 NBA MVP Ladder, Vol. 7: Nikola Jokic is creating separation but it's still a race at the top
By Prince J. Grimes,
3 days ago
Welcome back to another NBA MVP ladder.
This is our first since the All-Star break, and things are shaping up for a very familiar race at the top.
Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid have separated themselves as the clear favorites. And while the betting odds suggest the race nearly over, I think it’s tighter than people want to believe. A month is a lot of time for things to change.
Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry drop off this ladder from last month’s Vol. 6 due to limited playing time (and a trade in KD’s case), which creates room for a couple newcomers. Let’s get into that and more.
10
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (+25000)
PPG: 32.4 | RPG: 4.6 | APG: 7.2
WS/48: .228 (5th)
Record: 31-34
Lillard plays his way onto the ladder despite a losing record thanks to insane scoring outputs like his 71-point game against the Rockets.
Previous: NR
9
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+50000)
Embiid still has time to make up ground in this race, but it’s hard to do much more than what he has. He’s playing at an MVP level but still playing catchup from Philly’s slow start.
Previous: 3rd
2
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (+650)
PPG: 31.2 | RPG: 11.9 | APG: 5.5
WS/48: .202 (15th)
Record: 46-18
Milwaukee’s 16-game winning streak ended Saturday, but they might just get on another roll. Antetokounmpo has scored fewer than 30 points just once in the last seven games he’s been able to finish.
Previous: 2nd
1
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (-400)
PPG: 24.4 | RPG: 11.8 | APG: 10.0 | SPG: 1.2
WS/48: .318 (1st)
Record: 46-19
Even with how hot the Bucks have been, Denver has just as many wins this season. The Nuggets were quietly cooking too, led by the MVP front-runner who has at least a double-double in 14 straight games, with nine of those being triple-doubles.
