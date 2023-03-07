Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

Heads up: These roads in downtown Kansas City are closing for the Big 12 Tournament

By Joseph Hernandez,

4 days ago

The Big 12 men’s and women’s tournaments begin this week in downtown Kansas City. The T-Mobile Center and Municipal Auditorium play host to the two respective tournaments, with games starting on Wednesday.

Fans from all 10 teams in the Big 12 Conferences will crowd Kansas City, bringing excitement and fanfare with them.

Whether you’re in town for the tournament or heading to work in the area, be aware of these road closures throughout the week.

  • Grand Boulevard, between 13th Street and Truman Road: Closed now through 6 a.m. on Sunday.

  • 14th Street between Walnut Street and Grand Boulevard: Closed now through 7 p.m. on Sunday.

  • 14th Street, between Main and Walnut Streets: Closed starting at midnight on Wednesday through 7 p.m. on Sunday.

  • Walnut Street, between 13th and 14th Streets: Closed now through 7 p.m. on Sunday

  • Truman Road North: Limited to one lane between Oak Street and Walnut Street through 6 a.m. on Sunday.

  • Oak Street: One southbound lane will be closed between 13th Street and Truman Road North starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The roads will be closed for the fan experiences taking place throughout the tournament.

Something to note : The Big 12 Run will close these streets at 9 a.m. on Saturday as participants run the 5K or 12K:

  • Grand Boulevard, between 9th and 13th streets

  • 9th Street, between Grand Boulevard and Woodland Avenue

  • Woodland Avenue, between 9th Street and Independence Avenue

  • Independence Avenue, between Woodland Avenue and Maple Boulevard

  • Maple Boulevard, between Independence Avenue and Missouri Avenue

  • Troost Avenue. between 9th and 12th streets

  • 12th Street, between Troost Avenue and Holmes Street

  • Holmes Street, between 12th and 18th streets

  • 18th Street between Holmes Street and Oak Street

  • Oak Street between 10th and 18th streets.

  • 10th Street between Grand Boulevard and Oak Street

