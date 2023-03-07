Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lamar Jackson among franchise-tagged players in 2023

By Kevin Hickey,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVhXE_0lAvx0j500

The deadline to apply the franchise tag tender on pending 2023 free agents has passed, and six players across the league were on the receiving end.

While the Indianapolis Colts were among the rest of the teams who opted not to use the tender—a streak extended to 10 years now—there were some big names who received the franchise tag before Tuesday’s deadline.

Players have until the middle of July to sign the tender or negotiate a contract extension with their current teams. It should be noted that all six players received the non-exclusive franchise tag. That means other teams can negotiate a contract, but the team applying the tag can match or they will be compensated with two first-round picks in exchange.

Here’s a quick look at the six players who received the franchise in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFne3_0lAvx0j500

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxOsh_0lAvx0j500

© Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8HhV_0lAvx0j500

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0E8s_0lAvx0j500

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6FKH_0lAvx0j500

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxO65_0lAvx0j500

Washington Commanders DT DaRon Payne

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Report: Panthers open to trading down from No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
Alabama QB battle labeled one of the most interesting of 2023 offseason
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Bossier boys basketball defeats Carroll to win fourth LHSAA state championship
Bossier City, LA1 day ago
Banned defending champion Cam Smith played golf at Sawgrass Thursday — at a public course one mile from the Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Report: Colts scheduled to host QB Hendon Hooker for top-30 visit
Indianapolis, IN12 hours ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN8 hours ago
Titans add to Bengals' free-agency options with release of Ben Jones
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Ravens HC John Harbaugh reveals if he can see his brother Jim Harbaugh returning to NFL
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Free agents the Chiefs can sign who don't count against compensatory pick formula
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
LHSAA Marsh Madness score updates: New Iberia edges Walker 47-43 in OT in D-I semis
New Iberia, LA2 days ago
Broncos did not attend Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout in Arizona
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Titans' Ryan Tannehill posts heartfelt message about Ben Jones after release
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft: The post-Scouting Combine edition
Seattle, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy