Lamar Jackson among franchise-tagged players in 2023

The deadline to apply the franchise tag tender on pending 2023 free agents has passed, and six players across the league were on the receiving end.

While the Indianapolis Colts were among the rest of the teams who opted not to use the tender—a streak extended to 10 years now—there were some big names who received the franchise tag before Tuesday’s deadline.

Players have until the middle of July to sign the tender or negotiate a contract extension with their current teams. It should be noted that all six players received the non-exclusive franchise tag. That means other teams can negotiate a contract, but the team applying the tag can match or they will be compensated with two first-round picks in exchange.

Here’s a quick look at the six players who received the franchise in 2023:

Washington Commanders DT DaRon Payne

