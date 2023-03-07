Open in App
North Elba, NY
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

Lost hiker rescued on tallest Adirondack mountain

By Jay Petrequin,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiwDC_0lAvwlBK00

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, forest rangers worked after dark to rescue a hiker lost in the area of Mount Marcy in the Adirondacks. Ranger assistance was requested at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, for a rescue that would run until 8 p.m. that evening.

Ray Brook Dispatch called for assistance after receiving a report of a lost hiker on the Adirondack High Peak. The hiker, a 51-year-old New Jersey resident, was believed to be near Hopkins Junction, after having gotten lost due to the snowy landscape.

The hiker was found near Marcy Dam, and was nearing hypothermic conditions. The hiker was guided back to his vehicle, with no medical attention needed.

DEC hiring summer park workers

Mount Marcy is not only one of the Adirondack High Peaks , but the highest of the bunch – making it the tallest mountain in the whole of the Adirondack Park at 5,344 feet above sea level. Hiking during winter can change the appearance of the landscape on any mountain. The DEC recommends planning ahead with proper gear, timing, and a detailed understanding of the trip ahead.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two Southern Tier locations nominated to State and National Registers of Historic Places
Ithaca, NY1 day ago
The change-making women of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier
Owego, NY3 days ago
Gillibrand explains benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
Corning, NY1 day ago
Schumer calling on FDA, after dozens of overdoses linked to new deadly street drug
Syracuse, NY14 hours ago
Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama on morning of CEO’s congressional testimony
Piedmont, AL2 days ago
These are the most-searched phobias in New York
New York City, NY3 days ago
Governor appoints interim budget director
Albany, NY1 day ago
Malcolm Kenyatta announces run for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy