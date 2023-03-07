This Oprah-Approved Kids Brand Launched $20 Tees at Target Celebrating Women Trailblazers Like Frida & Malala

When you become a parent , there’s a whole set of unspoken responsibilities that come with the job — like building up your children’s confidence, helping them make the best decisions, and educating them on inspirational icons. And when it comes to the latter, making time to chat about trailblazers has never been more important. Luckily, Target is now selling an Oprah-approved kids’ brand that celebrates women icons like Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo, and more which helps make teaching your kids a fun activity.

Meet Piccolina. A New York-based kids’ lifestyle brand founded by moms. The brand’s mission is to help enhance little minds discover their passions. “All of Piccolina’s products are designed to spark early curiosity in STEM, the humanities, and social justice to help pave the way for today’s children to become tomorrow’s leaders and problem solvers!” Piccolina says. Now just in time for Women’s History Month, the mom-founded brand launched a collaboration with Target that features some of the most notable figures. It includes t-shirts, puzzles, and dolls, so cute you will want them all. The collection is already selling fast, so hurry and snag some goodies!

Piccolina Trailblazer Malala Yousafzai Plush Doll

Known for being an activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, this Malala Yousafzai toy makes an inspiring addition to your child’s doll collection. The plush stuffy sits 13 inches high, and has the most beautiful and vibrant features.

Piccolina Rosa Parks Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

This Rosa Parks shirt is an excellent reminder of the work that Parks trailblazed the way for. It features the “mother of the freedom movement,” which makes the perfect conversation starter for kids to speak about what is right. The top comes in a pretty blue hue with a unisex fit.

Piccolina Frida Kahlo Kids’ Jigsaw Puzzle

There’s no better way to familiarize your kids with empowering women than with building a puzzle together. This 50-piece jigsaw puzzle focuses on Frida Kahlo, an artist, and feminist icon. The puzzle provides an activity that keeps little hands and is the perfect teaching moment for parents or teachers.

Piccolina Trailblazer Amelia Earhart Plush Doll

We can’t celebrate women trailblazers without including aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart . This plush doll will go everywhere with your child, and the best part? It has a perfect size so it won’t get lost.

Piccolina Rosa Parks Kids’ Jigsaw Puzzle

You can also add this puzzle to your playroom collection that also features Rosa Parks. It comes with 50 pieces, suitable for ages four and up.

