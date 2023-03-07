Open in App
Louisville, KY
Louisville vs. Boston College, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch ACC Tournament

By FTW Staff,

3 days ago
The Louisville Cardinals will meet the Boston College Eagles in the first round of the ACC Conference Tournament on Tuesday from the Greensboro Coliseum.

Louisville will be looking to bounce back after falling to Virginia 75-60 in their last game and will look to guard Mike James to replicate his 24 points to lead them to a win today. As for Boston College, they’re coming off a 73-65 loss to Georgia Tech and will look to Makai Ashton-Langford and the rest of the team to step up and get a win today.

Tune into the First Round of the ACC Tournament, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Louisville vs. Boston College

  • When: Tuesday, March 7
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Louisville vs. Boston College (-6.5)

O/U: 134.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

