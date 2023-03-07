Rangers Recognized for 'Loaded' Farm System

MLB.com unveiled its newest Top 30 system rankings and six Rangers are in the Top 100 across baseball.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says he’s enjoyed getting to know the organization’s top prospects and watching them play for the past few weeks in Surprise.

Recently, he provided a succinct assessment of the franchise's minor-league system.

“It’s loaded.”

MLB.com appears to agree with his assessment , based on the newest Rangers Top 30 prospects rankings.

The Rangers’ top six prospects are among the Top 100 overall per MLB.com, including the No. 1 prospect, third baseman Josh Jung . He is expected to break camp as the starting third baseman, which means that Jung will fall off the Top 30 prospect rankings shortly after the season begins.

From there, outfielder Evan Carter — considered by both Baseball America and The Athletic to be the system’s No. 1 overall prospect — is No. 2. Carter has impressed Bochy in camp, so much so that he wasn’t sent back to minor-league camp last week with other non-roster invitees .

Rounding out the top five are pitcher Owen White, infielder Luisangel Acuña and pitcher Jack Leiter . White and Acuña are still in Major League camp, while Leiter was sent to minor-league camp.

The other Top 100 prospect is pitcher Brock Porter, who is the Rangers’ No. 6 prospect. He was drafted in the fourth round out of high school last year and will pitch his first professional season in 2023.

Infielder Justin Foscue, outfielder Dustin Harris, outfielder Aaron Zavala and pitcher Kumar Rocker round out the top 10. Zavala is not in camp right now due to an injury that will keep him out for part of the season.

Outfielder Anthony Gutierrez is No. 11, followed by pitcher Tekoah Roby, outfielder Yeison Morrobel, pitcher Cole Winn and shortstop Sebastian Walcott, who was signed during the international signing period in January.

Infielder Thomas Saggese is No. 16, followed by pitcher Mitch Bratt, infielder Jonathan Ornelas, third baseman Gleider Figuereo and pitcher Marc Church.

The rest of the Top 30 includes pitchers Emiliano Teodo, Zak Kent, Dane Acker and Antonie Kelly, followed by outfielder Alejandro Osuna, infielder Maximo Acosta, pitcher Cory Bradford, pitcher Ricky Vanasco, infielder Danyer Cueva and pitcher Josh Stephan.

