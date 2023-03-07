Open in App
Peoria, IL
Journal Star

This man's remains were pulled from the Illinois River in 2016. The case is still unsolved

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star,

4 days ago

PEORIA — Sheriff Chris Watkins said he hopes a new social media push on cold cases will help solve crimes left open for several years.

The sheriff pointed to a social media post of a homicide involving a Peoria man whose body parts were recovered from the Illinois River over a six-month time period. The remains were later identified as belonging to John H. Frisch, who had addresses in Peoria and Hawaii throughout his life. He was not reported as missing at the time.

Frisch would have been 56 when his torso was pulled from the river Nov. 13, 2016, near Browning in Schuyler County, then-Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said. His skull was discovered June 12, 2017, on the river's shore at Kingston Mines.

More: Man whose remains were found in Illinois River killed a man in Hawaii in '02

The case stymied investigators for a while until they caught a break when one of Frisch's relatives uploaded their DNA to a commercial database.

That hit came from the all-volunteer DNA Doe Project , which came on board with the project in 2019 to help solve the case. It used commercial DNA databases to find a match. The DDP used two databases and spent 86 hours trying to match the DNA from the remains to someone. Officials were able to confirm Frisch's identity via dental records from Hawaii.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has ruled cause of death as “blunt force head trauma." After death, Frisch's body was dismembered, with the limbs removed, officials have said.

Investigators are retracing Frisch’s days prior to his body being found. Frisch’s parents are deceased, and he has very limited family in the area.

His police record, which lists multiple arrests in Peoria and Hawaii, includes a 2002 murder charge in the Aloha State, the sheriff said. Detectives continue to seek details about the case, which ended with Frisch serving just a year behind bars on a lesser charge.

If anyone has any information on John H. Frisch, please call the Peoria County Sheriff's Office at (309) 657-5532 or Peoria Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

