Open in App
Minnesota State
See more from this location?
CBS Minnesota

Links from The 4: Explore Minnesota

By WCCO Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxKd8_0lAvvMH400

We know from our research that travel in Minnesota often involves outdoor activities. The weather can be unpredictable, but here are some sure-fire things you can do to get out and appreciate nature.

Maple syrup making

This is the time of year when you can tap your backyard maple tree, collect sap and boil it down into delicious maple syrup.  Lots of programs taking place at Minnesota state parks this month that will show you how it's done:

Spring bird migration

This is the time of year when Minnesota birds that have migrated south for the winter start making their way back. Here are great places to see birds year-round:

Itasca State Park

Time to ditch the treadmill and the mall walking and get out hiking in the fresh air. While it may be too early for most people to want to set up a tent, there are lots of other options:

Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs is one of six national park sites in Minnesota and is a certified Dark Sky Park, which means it's far enough from light pollution that you might be lucky enough to see the Northern Lights.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
As snow piles up, so do the bills for many Minnesota cities and counties
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Bottle by bottle, 7 Vines Vineyard is hoping to put Minnesota wine on the map
Dellwood, MN2 days ago
Minnesota newlyweds lose everything in houseboat fire while getting married in Mexico
Inver Grove Heights, MN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Son follows in father's footsteps to become great basketball player
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Sheriff: 2 found dead from gunshot wounds inside Andover home
Andover, MN2 days ago
Charges: Oak Park Heights correctional sergeant loses vision after inmate punches her in eye
Oak Park Heights, MN2 days ago
Man shot, killed in Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley
Fridley, MN2 days ago
Rollover crash near Sauk Center included 8 kids, with 1 sent to hospital
Sauk Centre, MN4 hours ago
78-year-old man found beaten to death inside Grand Marais home
Grand Marais, MN2 days ago
Boy Scout trailer with thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from church parking lot
Minneapolis, MN23 hours ago
With over 70 inches of snow this winter, some are ready for spring
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Sergeant assaulted at Stillwater prison; third attack at a DOC facility this week
Stillwater, MN3 days ago
Minnesota United fans brave snow for home opener at Allianz Field
Saint Paul, MN19 hours ago
Charges: Levi Axtell murders 77-year-old with shovel, antlers
Grand Marais, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy