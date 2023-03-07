Open in App
Atlanta, GA
Falcons won't purse Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, per report

By Matt Urben,

3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, but the Atlanta Falcons won’t be pursuing him this offseason, according to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Since the Falcons attempted to trade for Deshaun Watson last offseason while they still had Matt Ryan on the roster, many assumed the team would be in the market for Jackson once he was tagged by the Ravens.

However, acquiring Jackson would require Atlanta to trade two first-round picks to Baltimore, after handing out potentially the largest QB contract in NFL history.

The Falcons released Marcus Mariota last week, and they currently have $67 million in cap space available (second-most in the NFL), but it sounds like the team would rather spend that money elsewhere in free agency.

Jackson, 26, has passed for 12,209 yards, 101 touchdowns and 34 interceptions, while rushing for another 4,437 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground during his five seasons with the Ravens.

The former Louisville star won the league MVP award in just his second season in Baltimore.

