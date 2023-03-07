Rays’ Luis Patino wants to show everyone who he really is

Rays starting pitcher Luis Patino delivers to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of an exhibition game Tuesday in Clearwater. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

CLEARWATER — After what pretty much was a lost 2022 season due to inconsistencies and injuries, Luis Patino is determined to reestablish himself among the Rays’ pitching options.

And with an opening in the rotation for at least some of April due to Tyler Glasnow’s oblique strain, Patino, 23, is working hard to do so this spring.

“This is a big year for me, and for the team also,” Patino said. “I know what I can do for this team, because I’ve got confidence in myself and the team has confidence in me.

“I want to do my best every single day in spring training games and for the season. I just enjoy the baseball, and to do what I want to show everyone who Luis Patino is.”

He has shown well so far, working 1-2/3 hitless innings Tuesday in a 7-3 win over the Phillies in his second scoreless spring outing, throwing 29 pitches (16 strikes) and walking two, hitting 97 mph.

“Really encouraged by Luis,” manager Kevin Cash said. “A little erratic, but I think (pitching coach Kyle Snyder) will take the tradeoff right now for the velocity and the stuff to show up, and we’ll harness it in the zone. We’ve got plenty of time for that. But that was really encouraging to see that he was able to maintain his velocity for two innings and he felt good. He continues to say how good he felt.”

Being healthy and maintaining velocity are two key, and somewhat related, steps, especially after missing time last year with oblique and shoulder issues. He also is experimenting with a new weapon, a two-seam sinking fastball that provides a good contrast to the four-seam fastball he throws up in the zone.

Armstrong to miss start of season

Reliever Shawn Armstrong remains sidelined by a neck issue and won’t be ready to start the season. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Reliever Shawn Armstrong remains sidelined by a neck issue and won’t be ready to start the season. “It’s highly unlikely he’ll be ready to go,” Cash said. “I don’t think anything’s been defined with what exactly is going on. But it doesn’t appear that he’s turning that corner in a positive way.” Armstrong emerged last year as a solid reliever, going 2-3, 3.60 with two saves in 43 appearances. … Cash is optimistic, for now, that infielder Taylor Walls, sidelined since the start of camp with an oblique strain, will be ready for opening day given his slow but steady progress: “As of right now, I’m not worried about ‘Wallsy.’ I’m confident he’ll be ready.”

Hey, I know you

Curtis Mead was hoping the Rays could have extended the fourth inning by two more batters. That would have got him to the plate with a chance to face Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez, for whom Mead was traded in November 2019. “It would have been cool to have a little show-off,” Mead said. They actually matched up once previously, before the trade, in Mead’s native Australia when Sanchez was among the Rays players sent down under for the 2018-19 winter league. “I knew who he was, but I have no idea how it went,” he said.

Game details: Rays 7, Phillies 3

Rays leftfielder Grant Witherspoon slides across the warning track dirt after not being able to make the catch on a fly ball by the Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott during the third inning. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

Non-roster outfielder Ruben Cardenas hit a three-run homer, and non-roster infielder Ronny Simon added a solo blast for the 5-5-1 Rays. … Rule 5 reliever Kevin Kelly had his cleanest outing, striking out three straight, the last on a pitch clock violation by the hitter. … Infield prospect Curtis Mead hit the ball hard again, a double to left.

Miscellany

Wednesday is a team day off, but two of the top starters, Zach Eflin and Drew Rasmussen, will throw the equivalent of three innings of live batting practice at Tropicana Field. … With 12 players leaving camp for World Baseball Classic duties, the Rays brought over several minor-leaguers from the Disney camp to provide depth.

• • •

