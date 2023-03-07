You Can Now Easily Shop Luxury Beauty Products at Ulta — Here’s What to Buy Right Now.

Ulta is an unparalleled destination for beauty products, whether you’re after a budget-friendly face tool or a TikTok-favorite cream blush . And now, Ulta shoppers have access to the full gamut of glam. With Ulta’s new Luxury Beauty category available online and in stores, you can shop skin care and makeup products from coveted brands like Dior and Chanel.

Compared to similar retailers, Ulta is more likely to offer budget-friendly choices across categories like hair styling tools , face massagers , face serums , and eyeshadow palettes . The vast range of pricing has secured the retailer as a favorite among teens and college students, as well as anyone looking to up their beauty game without spending a fortune. Until Ulta began carrying Dior beauty in January of this year, the retailer only offered prestige options in their women’s perfume and men’s cologne departments . With the debut of Ulta Luxury Beauty, you can skip the trip to the department store counter or website to order favorites from splurge-worthy brands.

Ulta’s Luxury Beauty department makes it easy to sort through high-powered skin care and artistry-level makeup finds. Simply go to Ulta.com , click shop, then scroll down and click browse by luxury beauty. Beyond a tight edit of prestige products, you can also expect Ulta exclusives with brands (they’re the only retailer to offer Dior’s Forever Natural Nude Foundation , for example).

The Luxury Beauty collection is eligible for Ulta’s Ultamate Rewards program, and you’ll get free shipping for any purchase over $35. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that these high-value products will make appearances in Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sales throughout the year. Shop the best of the retailer’s latest luxury arrivals, below.

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Dior Lip Glow Oil $40 Buy Now at Ulta

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Rich Cream

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Rich Cream $115 Buy Now at Ulta

Natasha Denona Glam Eyeshadow Palette

Natasha Denona Glam Eyshadow Palette $69 Buy Now at Ulta

Dior Rosy Glow Blush

Dior Rosy Glow Blush $40 Buy Now at Ulta

Chanel La Mousse Anti-Pollution Cleansing Cream-to-Foam

Chanel La Mousse Anti-Pollution Cleansing Cream-to-Foam Buy Now at Ulta

Dior Capture Totale Le Sérum

Dior Capture Totale Le Sérum $100 Buy Now at Ulta

Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick

Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick $38 Buy Now at Ulta

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in singling out prestige products that are worth the spend.

