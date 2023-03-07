Police reveal cause of Prichard house fire that killed mother, 2 children

PRICHARD, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Sgt. Bart Andrews of the Special Victims Unit with Prichard Police released more details in reference to the deadly house fire in Prichard that killed a mother and her two children early Monday morning .

Sgt. Andrews said the cause of the fire was an accidental kitchen fire or grease fire. Smoke inhalation was the cause of death for Tylisha Williams, 27, LaTerrance Mitchell, 4, and Tyleah Mitchell, 2.

Sgt. Andrews said the fire cause electrical breakers in the home to pop, which people mistook for gunshots.

The Prichard Fire Department responded to Hilltopper Road just after 5 a.m. on Monday, March 6. Mobile Fire-Rescue also assisted.

WKRG spoke with Williams’ godmother Shanicka Lewis Monday afternoon.

Lewis said, “That they was definitely loved and will be missed and we just want to honor them right.”

“She was my life, she was my hype man she was my photographer, taking all my pictures she had a really humble spirit,” said Lewis. “It’s really unfair but we know for everything God has a reason and we don’t understand it but we’re praying for strength.”

