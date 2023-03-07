Gymnastics: Kremer finishes 20th in all-around at state meet

Maddie Kremer went out on a high note.

A sophomore, representing the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op, Kremer finished 20th in the all-around competition at the WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Meet, accumulating a score of 34.133.

“State was an incredible experience for Maddie and for us coaches,” said Anna Gamm, co-head coach for the co-op. “It was so incredible to see her compete right alongside the best gymnasts in the state, and to know that she truly earned her spot there.”

Kremer qualified for state in both the all-around and uneven bars events. It was an up-and-down meet for Kremer.

“She started really strong on floor, scoring an 8.817, then followed up with a career-high vault of 9.283,” said Gamm. “She slipped a bit on bars, scoring a 7.5, but did a fantastic job focusing to finish the meet strong on beam, scoring an 8.533 to end with an all around score of 34.133.”

At sectionals, Kremer finished fourth in the uneven bars (8.725) and fifth in the all-around event, scoring a 34.95.

“Her biggest goal this season was to make it to state, so just to be there felt so sweet, and we couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Gamm.

Kremer told Madison.com afterward that the state meet was her swan song. She was the first all-around state qualifier for Waunakee-DeForest in 11 years.

Look for more reactions from Kremer to come on the Waunakee Tribune website.