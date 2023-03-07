Marshall to open early childcare center for local kids

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A study in 2021 found a need for more daycare and preschool availability in Marshall, Illinois.

Now two women are spearheading an effort to fill that need. Jamie Schneider and Meg Steward started the Marshall Early Learning Project. They also started a board to oversee the creation of a Marshall Early Learning Center.

A local business owner donated land near Illinois Route One and Archer Avenue for the project. The goal is to make 111 seats available for six-week-olds to five-year-olds. An additional 30 seats would be to provide programming for school-aged children.

“Early learning is an important role in getting kids exposed to that social-emotional development. Getting them into these classrooms, interacting with other kids, that is important,” said Jamie Schneider, co-facilitator of the Marshall Early Learning Project.

In addition to setting children up for success, Steward says it will also help parents who need childcare while they go to work.

“We’re really excited to be able to have a fun, safe place for parents to be able to send their kids,” said Meg Steward, co-facilitator of the Marshall Early Learning project.

They’ve now kicked off their capital campaign and are raising funds for the project. The goal is to have the center operational by the Fall of 2024.

