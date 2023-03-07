‘Sanctuary City’ debuts at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok’s “Sanctuary City” debuted Monday at UAB.

The play explores the plight of two young immigrants and their fight to establish a place for themselves as well as other immigrants in America.

Bailey Dumlao, a UAB Theatre graduate, is the director of the play. Unlike Majok’s original play, Dumlao has character descriptions based on the actors’ personal heritages.

“It is not a fresh coat of paint on a classic text, but a completely new space for the actors to carve out their own place in the theatrical canon,” Dumlao said.

Ticket details for “Sanctuary City” are available at alysstephens.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.